Release: HUB Cycling awards winners from second annual 20-in-20 Infrastructure Challenge

HUB Cycling awarded the top three winners of the 2019 20-in-20 Infrastructure Challenge at HUB Cycling’s annual bike awards on February 27. The panel of independent judges this year included Dr. Kay Teschke, Professor Emeritus, School of Population and Public Health, UBC., Sarah Freigang, transportation planner at Urban Systems and Mitchell Reardon, senior lead for urban planning with Happy City. The judges assessed all participating municipality’s bicycle infrastructure Quick Fixes based on quantity and quality.

1st Place: City of New Westminster

2nd Place: City of Richmond

3rd Place: City of Burnaby

HUB Cycling’s 2019 Infrastructure Challenge saw a 33% increase from last year, with 8 municipalities and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure taking part. Five municipalities participated in both the 2018 and 2019 Challenge – Burnaby, the Township of Langley, the District of North Vancouver, Richmond and Surrey. This year, four new entrants also took part – Coquitlam, New Westminster, Port Coquitlam, as well as the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“As a long-time supporter and advocate for safe cycling, the City of Richmond is proud to have participated in this creative Challenge since its inception in 2018,” said Lloyd Bie, Director, Transportation. “In collaboration with our local HUB Cycling committee, the City is committed to making our riding environment safer and more enjoyable as part of an active, thriving and sustainable community.”

“The 20 in 20 Infrastructure Challenge is a chance to celebrate small and quick fixes to the bicycle network that can be completed as part of normal maintenance and repair operations. Municipalities can see the impact these small fixes have on improving network connectivity, increasing safety and helping to #UnGapTheMap. We are very excited that even more municipalities were able to participate this year,” said Evan Hammer, Infrastructure Planning and Policy Manager with HUB Cycling.

A total of 66 Quick Fixes were completed across 10 different municipalities by the 9 participants. Fixes included improving bicycle wayfinding, repairing broken pavement, adding green paint to conflict zones, bollard improvement or removal and many more. All the Quick Fixes can be viewed on this interactive map.

About HUB Cycling

HUB Cycling is a charitable not-for-profit organization that has spent over 20 years removing barriers to cycling in Metro Vancouver, while cultivating the health, environmental, and economic benefits that active transportation can bring. HUB has educated thousands of people, motivated thousands more, and championed improvements that #UnGapTheMap to create a connected cycling network.

HUB Cycling’s mission is to get more people cycling more often. We make cycling better through education, action and events. More cycling means healthier, happier, more connected communities. We’re leading the way in making cycling an attractive choice for everyone.