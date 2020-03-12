Release: Call for Applications, GNW Trust

GNW Trust is offering up to $5,000 for winning proposals that will activate the Centre for Digital Media District. Applicants are responsible for implementing their idea within the period of June 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

The purpose of the grant is to activate one of two underutilized spaces in the District: The Tractor Pad and the Food Truck Zone. Activation means enhancing social connections, improving safety, fostering creativity and building a vibrant District environment. Applications may also address nighttime safety which is a related concern in the District.

Examples of activations include:

Outdoor programming

Temporary structures

Installations

Pop-ups

Informal gatherings

Workshops

Public art

Grants are available to any individual, artist ensemble, collective, for-profit, or non-profit organization. Proposals should not include advertisements for products or commercial services.

For more information and to apply visit: www.thecdm.ca/activate

***

About GNW Trust and the Centre for Digital Media

Great Northern Way Campus Ltd. (“GNW Trust”) manages the assets held by Great Northern Way Campus Trust – a partnership between the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, British Columbia Institute of Technology and Emily Carr University of Art + Design. In 2006 GNW Trust created the Centre for Digital Media (“CDM”) located within the False Creek Flats area on Great Northern Way. Now a thriving mixed-use district, the CDM is home to academic programs in digital media, student housing, open space, coffee shops, tech workspaces and studios for creative industries and the new Emily Carr University campus.