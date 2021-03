A major city portrayed in miniature, this short film was shot in Vancouver over a single year from many stunning vantage points. Visually spellbinding, it has an intuitive sense of the cadences of urban life and provides a different perspective on what it means to live in a great metropolis.

Directed by Jack Dunn – videoexposure.net/

Music by Ed Riman – hilangchildmusic.com/

Sound Design by Gareth Wood