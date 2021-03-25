The City of Vancouver is seeking volunteers from the general public to apply for positions on the Vancouver City Planning Commission. Applications for these positions are now online at the City of Vancouver website, with a deadline of Wednesday March 31, 2021.

The Commission welcomes applicants from individuals with experience working in Vancouver’s unique planning and development environment. Commissioners often include architects, urban planners, landscape architects, land economists, demographers, transportation engineers, housing specialists, community developers, builders and policy analysts. We understand that formal education and employment in these fields is not the only indicator of knowledge and encourages applicants with a variety of lived experiences to apply.

This year, the VCPC is specifically seeking:

Applicants with interest in taking a leadership role on our Planning Milestones Committee, which seeks to keep a record of significant planning and development decisions, actions and events that have shaped Vancouver

which seeks to keep a record of significant planning and development decisions, actions and events that have shaped Vancouver Applicants with interest in sitting on the Justice, Equity, Decolonization, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDDI) committee and helping to drive this type of work on the Commission

If interested in the above work, please mention this specifically in your application.

The online application is posted on the City of Vancouver’s website, with a closing date of 11:59 pm on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

For more information on the application process as well as the VCPC and it’s work, please visit our website. If you have further questions, please contact our Executive Director Yuri Artibise, at vcpc@vancouver.ca or 604-992-4197.