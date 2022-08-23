On July 22, 2022, Vancouver City Council approved the Vancouver Plan, a citywide land use strategy to create a more livable, affordable and sustainable city for everyone. The Vancouver Plan is now the strategic framework for the city, proposing to add more housing options in complete and connected neighbourhoods, address the climate crisis, and support businesses of all sizes.

What does this all mean for you? With the help of Uytae Lee from @About Here, we break it all down.

Learn more at vancouverplan.ca