WHAT: Spacing’s 20th anniversary party / mag & book launch / exhibition opening

WHEN: Saturday, December 2, 2023 • 7-11pm

WHERE: UrbanSpace Gallery & Spacing Store, 401 Richmond Street West

SPREAD THE WORD: Facebook event listing; or follow @SpacingStore on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for updates

To celebrate our 20th anniversary, Spacing is hosting a big event at the UrbanSpace Gallery on December 2nd. Come join us for the release of our 20th anniversary issue (#65), the launch of The Big Book of Spacing, and the opening of the two-month exhibition 20 Years of Spacing. The evening brings together all the things that make Spacing unique: a magazine release party, a book launch, programming that makes you think about Toronto, our retail shop, and our fantastic readers and supporters.

ISSUE 65: THE 20th ANNIVERSARY ISSUE

We usually tell other people’s stories, but this anniversary issue is a chance to tell our own story, to look back and celebrate our two decades of existence. It’s also a chance to have some fun, as we have in past anniversary issues, with features like imagined covers from a century of Spacing. This issue starts introspectively, with the magazine itself — our origins and evolution, and some of the impact we’ve had. Then we pull out to get some outside perspectives on Spacing. Finally, we look at the broader landscape, taking the opportunity to be positive, such as what has changed in the city for the better, and profiling some of the people we’ve worked with and admired.

THE BIG BOOK OF SPACING

And while Spacing persists, so does Toronto. The Big Book of Spacing — 248 full-colour pages! — takes the best content from our magazine, website, and books from the last 20 years and gives them a second life. The articles in this book trace both our magazine’s and city’s evolution. To give the features more depth, we approached each writer and provided them with the opportunity to reflect on the piece, the time of writing, or how things have changed since then in side notes and afterthoughts. We’ve also added the occasional factual updates or the significance and impact of the article. Each feature is of its moment, but each one also speaks to Toronto’s present and the potential for the future in some way. We think The Big Book of Spacing is a good starting point to not only look back on Toronto’s history but also see where the city is headed.

“This book is as gorgeous as it is important, taking vital civic issues and making them sing across the page with brilliant prose and design. Essential for any Torontonians’ bookshelf.” – Dave Bidini • musician, author, & publisher of the West End Phoenix

20 YEARS OF SPACING EXHIBITION

This exhibition, at the UrbanSpace Gallery, traces the history of Spacing, considered one of Canada’s most innovative and unique magazines to launch in the last 20 years. Explore the stories, objects, and images that help define how Spacing became more than just a magazine. This exhibition runs from Dec. 2, 2023-Jan. 27, 2024 and is free to the public during the opening hours of 401 Richmond.

SPREAD THE WORD YOURSELF

Please take the time to share this on your own social media profiles — find @Spacing on Twitter/X and LinkedIn. Also follow the @SpacingStore accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and share the store’s Facebook event listing. Spacing magazine is currently blocked on Facebook and Instagram due to the ongoing dispute between the Government of Canada and Meta. We need our readers to help spread the word by taking screenshots or downloading our graphics (right click on any of the above images).