Spacing is celebrating its 20th Anniversary.

To celebrate, we talk to publisher Matthew Blackett and executive editor Dylan Reid about how the magazine came together, the latest issue and anniversary book The Big Book of Spacing, and our special exhibit at the Urbanspace Gallery.

And, at the same time the magazine began, David Miller had just become mayor of Toronto on a platform of change and urbanist principles. We ask him about Spacing‘s impact at City Hall, and how urban thinking has changed in the city in two decades.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.