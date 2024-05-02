Spacing nominated for National Magazine Award

The 20th anniversary issue of Spacing (#65) was nominated for a 2024 National Magazine Award for Best Editorial Package. Winners will be announced at the June 8th gala event. Congratulations to our editors and contributors for their outstanding work on this issue.
One comment
Yay! Congratulations to all the creative folks who contributed to the special 20th Anniversary issue of Spacing! Without Toronto’s trash pandas, it wouldn’t have been possible.