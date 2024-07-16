Toronto is often accused of being over-regulated. It’s a fair criticism.

For example, photographer and urbanist commentator Dan Seljak tells us how he stumbled upon the small Finch Store selling espresso, fighting to stay open in the face of City zoning laws.

For more of the story, and how Finch Store was granted a reprieve, we speak to local City Councillor Alejandra Bravo.

And we speak to Councillor Gord Perks, chair of the Planning and Housing Committee, about why Toronto works on complaints-based bylaw enforcement, and how we can improve the system for small businesses, special events, and more.

