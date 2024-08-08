We heard a lot about drones at the Paris Olympics, but what about in our own backyard?

In this episode, Spacing‘s John Lorinc tells us about a piece he wrote called Eyes in the Sky, which documents the stealthy creep of the Toronto Police Service’s use of drones to keep tabs on residents.

Next, author and green advocate Lorraine Johnson tells us about an open letter she co-signed urging Canadian municipalities to change their outdated bylaws which prohibit growing habit gardens and other helpful plant species in our lawns and backyards.

Finaly, Ingrid Buday founded No More Noise Toronto out of frustration with the city’s high-volume noise pollution, especially traffic sounds. The group advocates for new bylaws protecting residents’ right to peace and quiet, and gathers its own data to make the case.

