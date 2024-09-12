Skip to content

Spacing

Canadian Urbanism Uncovered

Podcast

PODCAST: Spacing Radio 081, Talking Transit ’24

In This Episode: Is the TTC reliable? Will the Eglinton Crosstown ever open? And Doug Ford's literal track record.

By

Read more articles by

It’s been a while since we had a good, old-fashioned transit talk with friends of the show Tricia Wood (York University urban geography professor and Spacing contributor) and Matt Elliott (Toronto Star columnist and publisher of the City Hall Watcher newsletter).

We talk about returning TTC service levels to pre-pandemic levels, what we should look for in the next TTC CEO, what is even happening with the Eglinton Crosstown, and Doug Ford’s transit expansion plans.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play, or SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.

Recommended

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.