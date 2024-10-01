PODCAST: Spacing Radio 082, Toronto’s political gridlock

This month, we respond to Doug Ford’s stated plan of banning new bike lanes in Ontario municipalities and building an underground highway from Markham to Scarborough.

Then we speak to environmental lawyer and cycling advocate Albert Koehl about his book Wheeling Through Toronto: a history of the bicycle and its riders. We talk about how attitudes towards cyclists have changed over time, or even repeated themselves.

Finally, we talk to transportation consultant and former TTC Chair Adam Giambrone about the need for a culture change at Toronto’s transportation commission.

