Canadian Urbanism Uncovered

Celebrate a Decade of the Spacing Store

Join us on November 21 for a party to mark the store's tenth anniversary!

10 Years! Spacing Store.

On Nov 21, 2014 we opened the Spacing Store at 401 Richmond St. W. It’s been an amazing decade of being the city’s premier destination for Toronto-centric merchandise, which has been made possible by our loyal readers and shoppers like you.

To celebrate the occasion, on Thursday, Nov 21, 2024, from 5-9pm, we will be co-hosting a party with our next-door neighbour Swipe (who moved into their current space at the same time) in the interior lobby area just outside our shop. There will be a cash bar. Authors of many of the books we sell at the store will be in attendance to sign copies. On our anniversary day, there will also be a 10%-off everything sale, both in-store and on our website.

The interior of the Spacing Store during construction, fall 2014
The exterior (above) and interior of the Spacing Store during construction, fall 2014

As well, our new issue, themed on “The State of the Arts”, will be available at the store.

Cover of Issue 68

