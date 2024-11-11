With Premier Doug Ford’s repeated promises to rip up bike lanes in Toronto, and possibly even other Ontario cities and towns, we’ve decided to dive deep into why and what that might mean for the future or road safety and city planning.

We have a panel discussion featuring Cycle Toronto Executive Director Michael Longfied and Toronto Today Editor Allison Smith. We talk about both the impact of removing cycling infrastructure and why Doug Ford has suddenly made a few kilometres of bike lanes in Toronto a provincial priority.

And we speak to Deputy Mayor and City Councillor Amber Morley about she defends the new Bloor Street bike lanes in her ward, and how/if the City can move forward with safe street projects.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.