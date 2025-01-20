PODCAST: Spacing Radio 085, City accounting for global chaos

With Justin Trudeau stepping down as Prime Minister and the very real possibility of an federal election, Premier Doug Ford mulling over a snap provincial election, and President-elect Trump threatening a trade war, it’s almost impossible to predict what 2025 will hold.

And yet, Toronto and other municipalities in Canada must muddle through as best they can and create an annual budget. That process has already started in Toronto.

To rate Trudeau’s legacy (for better or worse) in Toronto, and to identify possible pitfalls and goals for the megacity’s newest budget, we’ve put together a panel discussion featuring CivicAction CEO Leslie Woo and Spacing Senior Editor John Lorinc.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.