PODCAST: Spacing Radio 087, Building housing with election planks

In this episode, with the election just weeks away, Spacing Senior Editor John Lorinc helps us weigh the pros and cons of the federal parties’ housing promises we’ve heard so far.

And Cycle Toronto Executive Director Michael Longfield tells us why his group was denied a court injunction to stop Doug Ford from ripping out bike lanes before a decision is made about whether or not removing the lanes would be a Charter violation, and what that means for the beleaguered bike paths in the meantime.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.