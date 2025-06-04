PODCAST: Spacing Radio 088, Big City Mayor Takes on Canadian Housing

In this episode, with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s pick of former Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson as Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, we reached out to longtime urban affairs writer Frances Bula to learn about Robertson’s housing legacy, and how he might approach his new job.

And we speak to Howard Tam, a city builder and founder of Eat More Scarborough food tours about the variety and quality of cuisine there, and how the people of Scarborough are taking back their own story.

