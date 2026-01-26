The October 2026 Toronto election may seem like a long way off, but intentions to run have already been declared and campaign plans are well underway. So we asked Spacing co-founder and Toronto Star columnist Shawn Micallef and community crisis worker Diana Chan McNally what we need from our Toronto political leaders.

And we speak to Petra Matar and Alea Reid, winners of the Toronto Public Space Committee‘s “To the Loo!” competition about their winning design for the perfect public toilet.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.