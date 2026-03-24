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Canadian Urbanism Uncovered

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PODCAST: Spacing Radio 93, Everything Eglinton

In this episode: celebrating the Crosstown, lessons learned, and Scarborough's Golden Mile.

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To compliment the latest Eglinton-themed issue of Spacing Magazine, we begin with a celebration. Our regular transit commentators Toronto Star columnist and City Hall Watcher publisher Matt Elliott and York University Urban Geography Professor Patricia Wood return to give their review of the now Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Does it work, what did we learn through the drawn-out process, and are Public Private Partnerships really the best way to build transit?

Then, Toronto Metropolitan University Associate Professor Cheryl Thompson tells us about her latest Spacing article “Golden Mile of Industry: How a recession, city planning, and an immigration wave (re)made a community.”

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