Skip to content

Spacing

Canadian Urbanism Uncovered

Podcast

PODCAST: Spacing Radio 094, The Landlords

In this episode: rental construction, Bill 60, and tenants' rights.

By

Read more articles by

We’ve covered a lot of research about housing with out special series The Overhead. But on the main feed, we’re bringing you two perspectives on renting in the city.

Tony Irwin is President of the Federation of Rental Housing Providers of Ontario, and he has perspective on how to build more purpose-built rental housing. We also ask him about his support for the controversial provincial Bill 60.

Then we talk to Bruno Dobrusin, organizer with the Toronto South-Weston Tenants Union, about renters’ rights, rent strikes, and the creation of a new, city-wide union.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.

Recommended

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.