PODCAST: Spacing Radio 094, The Landlords

We’ve covered a lot of research about housing with out special series The Overhead. But on the main feed, we’re bringing you two perspectives on renting in the city.

Tony Irwin is President of the Federation of Rental Housing Providers of Ontario, and he has perspective on how to build more purpose-built rental housing. We also ask him about his support for the controversial provincial Bill 60.

Then we talk to Bruno Dobrusin, organizer with the Toronto South-Weston Tenants Union, about renters’ rights, rent strikes, and the creation of a new, city-wide union.

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