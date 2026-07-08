LORINC: Toronto becomes RogersTown

Amazingly and shockingly, after years of public hand-wringing in Canada about the inflationary consequences of over-concentrated sectors (banking, airlines, groceries, telecom), Rogers has scored a hole-in-one for monopolists everywhere by acquiring Larry Tanenbaum’s remaining slice of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, for $4.35 billion.

Consider for a moment: this company, whose ancestral roots trace to its cable TV monopoly, now owns all five of Toronto’s professional sports brands (Leafs, Raptors, Toronto FC, Blue Jays, and Argos), as well as two minor league franchises (Marlies and 905 Raptors) and a few other teams (but not the Toronto Tempo or the Toronto Sceptres, the city’s only pro women’s teams).

It owns the Rogers Centre and Scotiabank Arena, and controls the operations of BMO Field, the Coca Cola Coliseum, and several other elite training facilities, including the OVO Athletic Centre at the CNE.

Rogers recently acquired the remaining rights to Canadian NHL games from the CBC and controls broadcast rights to the Blue Jays, the Raptors, and TFC through Sportsnet. All of these venues, brands and platforms, in turn, are used to push Rogers’ telecom products.

On top of all that, Rogers and LiveNation, itself a vertically integrated monopoly, have a partnership to operate and promote Rogers Stadium on the Downsview Airport lands.

We love to sneer at a certain narcissistic president who suffers from an auto-naming fetish, but the reality is that Toronto — a megacity with tremendous wealth and dynamism — has become RogersTown, which, frankly, leaves me feeling kind of gross.

There are (or should be) bright red anti-competition warning lights flashing as a result of this takeover: you will no longer be able to see most live sports or big-venue shows without becoming ensnared in Rogers’ corporate tentacles. The impact of Rogers’ hyper-consolidation on ticket prices and streaming subscriptions will be profound, and it seems entirely predictable that the company will eventually use tied selling tactics to drive choice-free consumers to either its digital services or its venues.

I wonder whether this horizontally and vertically integrated behemoth will be challenged by the Bureau of Competition Policy, which has adopted a slightly less supine stance on mergers and abuse of dominant position (!) in recent years due to subtle reforms to the Competition Act. However, I think we can all agree not to place large bets on a break-up. Come to think of it, I wonder how long it will be before Rogers slithers into online sports betting.

As we head into the final frames of the FIFA World Cup, it’s worth reflecting on the stubborn tension that exists between the broad civic energy generated by mass sports and the narrow corporate greed that feasts off the public’s affection for its favourite teams.

At Spacing, we write extensively about the city’s inventory of public spaces, so that tension is relevant. The shared urban spaces, both physical and emotional, within which sports are played and consumed are tightly linked to city life and even city-building. Pro teams formally belong to very rich people, but they also belong to a city and its residents in some ineffable way, which is why Rogers’ commercial colonization of virtually all the planets in Toronto’s sports universe feels so intrusive (to me, anyway).

At least when Rogers and MLSE kind of divided up this empire of bats, sticks, and balls, we had the opportunity to choose, even if the choice had become increasingly circumscribed by their shared imperative to squeeze every last dollar out of those who would be spectators.

Post-consolidation, if you’re of the mind to reduce Rogers’ claim on your bank account, your options are Telus and Bell and the discount carriers, or, more promisingly, the city’s two women’s sports teams (although I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see them snapped up at some point). Point is, the options are exceedingly limited.

The other piece of this story has to do with what Rogers sees as its civic duty to support the region it has worked so hard to dominate. The MLSE Foundation, which is owned by MLSE and whose post-acquisition status is not yet clear, last year raised about $17 million and gave away a little less than half, mostly to youth sports (including girls sports), recreation programs, and refurbished community spaces. Not a huge sum, given that MLSE is worth billions, but not nothing either.

Rogers, also worth billions, has a much larger national foundation, which donates about $200 million to a range of causes across the country, including youth programs and scholarships, environmental concerns and economic development initiatives, which it supports with free or low-cost internet. What becomes of MLSE’s local giving initiatives? And will Rogers feel some twinge of obligation to go further than MLSE with its corporate munificence in exchange for getting to lock down an entire city with its brand.

Quite apart from the funds strewn about through well-meaning corporate citizenship programs, the New York Knicks’ long-awaited victory in this year’s NBA final provides (as did the Raptor’s 2019 win) a glimpse of the way sports can bring a whole city together. The Knicks’ 53-year losing streak rivalled that of the Leafs, and the Knicks’ owner is a legendary creep. Yet residents of all five boroughs — long-suffering fans and bandwagoners alike — poured onto the streets, first for massive watch parties and then to drink in a spectacular win. The celebration was nothing that could be owned or narrowly profited from.

But then again, NYC has three NHL teams, two NBA teams, two NFL teams, and two Major League baseball teams, all owned by different plutocrats. Maybe the Knicks’ victory wouldn’t have been so sweet if one company had positioned itself to grab a big slice of all that happiness.

photo by Sue Thompson (cc)