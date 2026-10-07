Election 2026: Can candidates debate in depth?

This article is part of a series by Christopher Balkaran on ways to approach and engage with the municipal election campaign.

Toronto faces a long list of challenges, and the televised September 22 mayoral debate at Victoria University offered residents a chance to hear how the candidates proposed to address them.

In an hour.

For some viewers, this would be an introduction to the candidates themselves. Could Mayor Olivia Chow persuade undecided voters that her record deserved another term? Could her challengers make a convincing case that the city needed new leadership?

This placed a significant challenge on moderator Nicole MacIntyre. With sixty minutes, MacIntyre had to keep the candidates to time while drawing out answers that helped residents understand the choices facing Toronto. At the same time, MacIntyre had to articulate questions on the minds of most Torontonians: increased property taxes, stalled housing starts, congestion and general affordability could be the focus – and any one of these topics could be a few hours in length.

While no debate can examine every detail of a city budget, it may shed light on a few decisions from the Mayor’s Office. For example, in 2024 the City increased property taxes by 9.5 percent – the largest single-year tax hike in over 25 years. What initiatives did the money go toward? How did those pan out? What did the City learn? How will it balance property tax increases with general affordability?

Those are questions worth exploring. But is it possible in this format?

Diving deeper into issues however, does not mean the audience must sit through a lecture on municipal public policy, with endless questions on process. Instead, voters are eager to hear the candidates tackle the most pressing issues and see if the vision aligns with their own, which can be done through strategic follow-up questions.

Succinct and meaningful dialogue with proper follow-up is indeed something Canadians want. Following the 2021 federal election, the Leaders’ Debates Commission identified an overly crowded format as a concern. Simply put: there were too many questions asked of candidates (45 in total). In 2008, only eight questions were asked and in 2011, six. The Commission noted clarifying positions through follow-up questions allowed for substantive discussion.

An exchange between then-Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer and Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party, during the 2019 federal debate highlights this point. Moderator Susan Delacourt asked Scheer how a proposed energy corridor would proceed through consultation with Indigenous communities. The question addressed a difficult choice the federal government would face: “What will you do when your plans come into conflict with Indigenous rights and interests?” Scheer proposed assigning responsibility for consultations to a cabinet minister and argued that concerns must be addressed while finding a path for construction. May challenged the suggestion that consultation should continue until Indigenous communities agreed, emphasizing consent and territorial rights. Scheer then asked, “What does free, prior and informed consent mean?”

In a short exchange, voters heard both a proposal and a challenge to its underlying assumptions: could consultation change whether the project proceeded, or only how it proceeded?

The Leaders Debate Commission completed an evaluation and found the following: “…viewers were better able to identify party positions as a result of watching the debate. We also find that debate viewers changed their ratings of the parties and their leaders more than non-viewers.”

MacIntyre pressed the candidates to explain their track records, probing Mayor Chow on property tax increases and the lack of housing starts. As well, asking Councillor Bradford how lowering property taxes would allow for more police officers and safer subway platforms.

A pivot, during the debate however left voters wanting more. Candidates were asked for a simple yes-no answer on using strong mayor powers to advance an important housing development. Mayor Chow said no, while both opponents said yes – and quickly, the moderator moved on to another topic. But that left many questions unanswered. What circumstances would justify those powers? What would the ramifications be at City Hall? How would the Mayor regain trust?

These are consequential differences. Absent an explanation, voters are left wondering whether the candidate has considered the barriers to their ideas. With an explanation, the discussion can turn to whether a decision was justified and if another approach would produce a better outcome.

And this is perhaps what televised mayoral debates require: focus. Organizers may consider limiting debate to one or two topics, allowing candidates time to present their ideas in greater detail. Creating space for audience participation through vetted questions on the topic may also be considered: a housing debate could have questions from both renters and homeowners as well as developers and community organizations. Fewer questions would fit into the hour, but voters could leave with a clearer understanding of each candidate’s approach and the choices it would involve.

At the next debate, a useful question may be: “have the candidates explained their ideas thoroughly?” What would need to happen to make this work? What could derail the idea?

While an hour-long debate cannot settle these issues, it would demonstrate to voters how the future Mayor thinks through problems. And that just might be worth voting for.

Christopher Balkaran is a Toronto-based policy professional and host of the Open Minds Podcast, where he explores public policy, civic life, and the questions shaping Canadian society.

Image screen captured from September 22 mayoral debate.