Event: “Learn About Planning” – Urban Planning Courses



Learn what urban planning is, why we plan, types of plans, planning principles and concepts, terms and issues, the process of preparing and implementing plans, and how municipal plans and policies interconnectedly influence real estate development, transportation systems, and other city building matters.



These condensed classes run by Eric Aderneck are perfect for professionals from related fields who want to learn more about urban planning and development initiatives to advance their capabilities, for students who may be interested in exploring planning as a career, and for the general public to better understand local community plans and development initiatives.

Learn the ESSENTIALS of Urban Planning: Three Evenings Course – Tuesdays Sept 19, Sept 26, and Oct 3, 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm PST

Learn the BASICS of Urban Planning: One-Day Class – Saturday Sept 23, 9:30 am to 2:30 pm PST

Learn the BASICS of Urban Planning: One-Day Class – Saturday Oct 21, 9:30 am to 2:30 pm PST

Learn the BASICS of Urban Planning: One-Day Class – Monday Nov 13, 9:30 am to 2:30 pm PST

Directly informed by his work experience as a practicing professional planner in the Metro Vancouver region over the past 20+ years—from teaching urban planning courses over the past 15+ years at Langara College, Simon Fraser University, and Real Estate Boards, and his education in planning, business, and land economics—Eric has developed, delivered, and continuously refined course content for diverse audiences.



The courses have distilled Eric’s planning knowledge from my advanced education, real world experience with planning policy and land development, public and private sector work, along with years of teaching both in-person and on-line formats into a short course designed to teach those interested about urban planning.

Please note the following:

Two learning options: ‘Essentials’ course over three evenings (total 7.5 hours), or ‘Basics’ class one-day (5 hours).

The registration fees range from $95 to $195 (including taxes).

For more information about the courses, visit www.LearnPlanning.ca

You can learn more about Eric Aderneck through LinkedIn