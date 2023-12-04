I Kant Exit Anywhere

stockholm stockhausen syndrome

minimal liminal nordic disneyland

are you socialist capitalism

or capitalist socialism

no lingonbarriers to social mobility

we metric modular men

hex key quixotes tilting at windowsills

what do you stand for, MDF

or stand against

we too swell when wet, and crumble

woodfibre resin water wax

fat stacks of thin gravlax snacks

a flat pact with the devil

in limbo between heaven and helvetica

to receive the host at sunday mass consumption

a grid of choklad mörk to mcsweden the deal

this doublecrossing daim cake with legs for days

this beautiful baltic blonde bombshelter

and deep into the scandinavian box we come

and leave in a box when lifespan is done





Derek DeLand

october 2023

***

Derek DeLand has done tall towers, urban tech hub, entertainment, art schools, theatres, residential, seniors housing, Passive Haus, master plans, skateplazas, skateparks, public art + competitions. Vancouver-based with built work in BC, Canada, Seattle, UK, Mexico + even Paris. Educated at UofC + UBC SALA. Featured in Migrating Landscapes. Won IOC/IAKS, BCRMCA + Ontario Concrete awards. Writer for Architizer, Canadian Architect, Spacing, international design books + magazines. Public speaker in Los Angeles + the UK. Derek’s architecture is idea-driven, sculptural, movement-oriented, tectonic + experiential.