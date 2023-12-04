I Kant Exit Anywhere

stockholm stockhausen syndrome
minimal liminal nordic disneyland
are you socialist capitalism
or capitalist socialism
no lingonbarriers to social mobility
we metric modular men
hex key quixotes tilting at windowsills
what do you stand for, MDF
or stand against
we too swell when wet, and crumble
woodfibre resin water wax
fat stacks of thin gravlax snacks
a flat pact with the devil
in limbo between heaven and helvetica
to receive the host at sunday mass consumption
a grid of choklad mörk to mcsweden the deal
this doublecrossing daim cake with legs for days
this beautiful baltic blonde bombshelter
and deep into the scandinavian box we come
and leave in a box when lifespan is done
Derek DeLand
october 2023
***
Derek DeLand has done tall towers, urban tech hub, entertainment, art schools, theatres, residential, seniors housing, Passive Haus, master plans, skateplazas, skateparks, public art + competitions. Vancouver-based with built work in BC, Canada, Seattle, UK, Mexico + even Paris. Educated at UofC + UBC SALA. Featured in Migrating Landscapes. Won IOC/IAKS, BCRMCA + Ontario Concrete awards. Writer for Architizer, Canadian Architect, Spacing, international design books + magazines. Public speaker in Los Angeles + the UK. Derek’s architecture is idea-driven, sculptural, movement-oriented, tectonic + experiential.