Walkcast: Why walking in winter sucks

Editor’s Note: Spacing is delighted to share the Walkcast podcast series out of Edmonton. Check out the latest episode today.

As Edmonton prepares to look at its snow and ice clearing policies, we catch up with two people who hope things change. Giselle General came to Canada from the Philippines. But, while many people told her how bad winter here would be, they didn’t tell her how to walk. Some interesting things happened as a result. In act two we talk with Bean Gill, who runs ReYu Paralysis Recovery Centre in Edmonton. Bean lost her ability to walk about six years ago. Rolling around in the snow has changed her perspective on where cities lose the plot on accessibility.