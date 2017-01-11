Events Vancouver

EVENT: BC’s Climate Policies Public Online Forum, Feb. 3rd

With a provincial election on the way, the Pembina Institute is co-hosting a public online forum about the state of British Columbia’s... Read More

Curiosities

WWW: Rethinking and redesigning every day consumerist objects

France to ban disposable cutlery by 2020 In an effort to reduce the production and consumption of unnecessary disposable goods, France... Read More

Architecture

Book Review – People Cities: The Life and Legacy of Jan Gehl

Written by Annie Matan & Peter Newman, (Island Press, 2016) Over the last 50 years, Jan Gehl has changed the way we think about... Read More

Housing Vancouver

Toronto is Debunking Myth that Families Won’t Live in Condos

Author’s Note: I am writing a short series, “Cities for Families” to showcase how local governments, non-profits and developers... Read More

Politics Toronto

LORINC: Wynne’s U-turn on road tolls dangerous for Tory

Since the news of the Liberals’ reversal on road tolls for the Gardiner and the Don Valley Parkway began to leak last Thursday... Read More

Toronto

PODCAST: Spacing Radio 008, Booming!

In this episode, we talk about the changing face of the city, about what we preserve, and what gets left behind. We talk to Kaitlin... Read More

Parks

Parks as natural places for engagement across difference

Ahead of Park People’s first national city parks conference in Calgary this coming March 2017, Park People’s Jake Tobin Garrett caught... Read More

Community Toronto

The truth and post-truth about Pride and Black Lives Matter Toronto

Guest post by Mariana Valverde and Akwasi Owusu-Bempah Toronto’s police force has long been known for its sophisticated... Read More

Housing

WWW: Rethinking affordable housing

Floating shipping containers as affordable housing A Copenhagen design firm has created new affordable housing units out of... Read More

Architecture

Book Review: Where Are the Women Architects?

Author: Despina Stratigakos (Princeton University Press, 2016) The title says it all. In this poignant, frank, and succinct volume... Read More

Featured Writers