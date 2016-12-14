Streetscape

WWW: Transportation strategies to accommodate new technology

By

Sao Paulo’s innovative plan for regulating Uber Regulating alternative transportation services such as Uber has proved to be a... Read More

Green Space

Book Review – Austere Gardens: Thoughts on Landscape, Restraint, & Attending

By

Author: Marc Treib (ORO Editions, 2016) With no less than sixteen books under his belt focused on landscape and architecture... Read More

Housing Vancouver

Tiny house, anyone?

By

Had you asked me a couple years ago if my next project would focus on tiny houses, I would have scoffed at the thought. More so, I’d... Read More

Toronto

PODCAST: Spacing Radio 007 – PopCanCrit: Crisis in Criticism

By

In part two, of our PopCanCrit special, we look at the role of the architecture critic, in a changing media landscape. Our experts... Read More

History Toronto

The Shell Oil Tower is a lost 1950s masterpiece

By

A little over 30 years ago this winter, one of Toronto’s earliest Modern buildings was pulled to the ground. When the Shell Oil... Read More

Urban Design

WWW: Making art functional in cities around the world

By

Alleys to Art A neighborhood in Philadelphia has transformed a formerly derelict alleyway into a work of art by installing a glowing... Read More

Maps Vancouver

Book Review – Great City Maps

By

Author: DK Publishing (2016) “A map is the greatest of all epic poems. Its lines and colors show the realization of great dreams.” ... Read More

Curiosities Edmonton

How To Pronounce Muttart

By

Like every place, I suppose, Edmonton has its share of mysteries. Consider the tunnel under Jasper Avenue, the garage castle and the... Read More

Architecture Vancouver

RELEASE: RAIC Metro Vancouver Art x Architects

By

The Metro Vancouver Chapter of Architecture Canada held its second annual Art by Architects Silent Auction and Fundraiser on December... Read More

Traffic Toronto

LORINC: A watchdog for all those $2 road tolls

By

During the (only half-finished) debate over John Tory’s road tolls scheme, the mayor offered up what looked mostly like a... Read More

Featured Writers