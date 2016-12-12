PODCAST: Spacing Radio 007 – PopCanCrit: Crisis in CriticismBy Spacing Radio
In part two, of our PopCanCrit special, we look at the role of the architecture critic, in a changing media landscape. Our experts discuss who gets to be... Read More
In part two, of our PopCanCrit special, we look at the role of the architecture critic, in a changing media landscape. Our experts discuss who gets to be... Read More
A little over 30 years ago this winter, one of Toronto’s earliest Modern buildings was pulled to the ground. When the Shell Oil... Read More
Alleys to Art A neighborhood in Philadelphia has transformed a formerly derelict alleyway into a work of art by installing a glowing... Read More
Author: DK Publishing (2016) “A map is the greatest of all epic poems. Its lines and colors show the realization of great dreams.” ... Read More
Like every place, I suppose, Edmonton has its share of mysteries. Consider the tunnel under Jasper Avenue, the garage castle and the... Read More
The Metro Vancouver Chapter of Architecture Canada held its second annual Art by Architects Silent Auction and Fundraiser on December... Read More
During the (only half-finished) debate over John Tory’s road tolls scheme, the mayor offered up what looked mostly like a... Read More
Designing urban spaces for women How Vienna incorporates gender into public policy and urban planning practices to promote inclusive... Read More
I loved 401 Richmond before I even knew what it was. It was 9 years ago and I was in Toronto, visiting from Vancouver. My friend... Read More
Edited by Todd Gannon (Applied Research & Design Publishing, 2016) No. 9 – Source Books in Architecture Eric Owen Moss... Read More
Trudeau’s federal task force on marijuana regulation and legalization has tabled a report, complete with over 80 recommendations that... Read More