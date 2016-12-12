History Toronto

The Shell Oil Tower is a lost 1950s masterpiece

By

A little over 30 years ago this winter, one of Toronto’s earliest Modern buildings was pulled to the ground. When the Shell Oil... Read More

Urban Design

WWW: Making art functional in cities around the world

By

Alleys to Art A neighborhood in Philadelphia has transformed a formerly derelict alleyway into a work of art by installing a glowing... Read More

Maps Vancouver

Book Review – Great City Maps

By

Author: DK Publishing (2016) “A map is the greatest of all epic poems. Its lines and colors show the realization of great dreams.” ... Read More

Curiosities Edmonton

How To Pronounce Muttart

By

Like every place, I suppose, Edmonton has its share of mysteries. Consider the tunnel under Jasper Avenue, the garage castle and the... Read More

Architecture Vancouver

RELEASE: RAIC Metro Vancouver Art x Architects

By

The Metro Vancouver Chapter of Architecture Canada held its second annual Art by Architects Silent Auction and Fundraiser on December... Read More

Traffic Toronto

LORINC: A watchdog for all those $2 road tolls

By

During the (only half-finished) debate over John Tory’s road tolls scheme, the mayor offered up what looked mostly like a... Read More

Cities for People

WWW: Rethinking urban space

By

Designing urban spaces for women How Vienna incorporates gender into public policy and urban planning practices to promote inclusive... Read More

Culture Toronto

401 Richmond is already at its highest and best use

By

I loved 401 Richmond before I even knew what it was. It was 9 years ago and I was in Toronto, visiting from Vancouver. My friend... Read More

Architecture

Book Review: Eric Owen Moss Architects/3585

By

Edited by Todd Gannon (Applied Research & Design Publishing, 2016) No. 9 – Source Books in Architecture Eric Owen Moss... Read More

Politics

The forgotten victims of Canada’s pot laws

By

Trudeau’s federal task force on marijuana regulation and legalization has tabled a report, complete with over 80 recommendations that... Read More

Featured Writers