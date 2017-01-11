Parks

Parks as natural places for engagement across difference

By

Ahead of Park People’s first national city parks conference in Calgary this coming March 2017, Park People’s Jake Tobin Garrett caught... Read More

Community Toronto

The truth and post-truth about Pride and Black Lives Matter Toronto

By

Guest post by Mariana Valverde and Akwasi Owusu-Bempah Toronto’s police force has long been known for its sophisticated... Read More

Housing

WWW: Rethinking affordable housing

By

Floating shipping containers as affordable housing A Copenhagen design firm has created new affordable housing units out of... Read More

Architecture

Book Review: Where Are the Women Architects?

By

Author: Despina Stratigakos (Princeton University Press, 2016) The title says it all. In this poignant, frank, and succinct volume... Read More

Politics

LORINC: Be very wary of Canada’s Trump-lite politicians

By

What kinds of thoughts, I wonder, were skittering through the minds of Conservative leadership hopefuls Kellie Leitch and Kevin... Read More

Civic Engagement Vancouver

Three Cities, Three Paths on Energy Engagement

By

In Stockholm, planners ponder how to ensure that deep energy retrofits take root in the diverse suburb of Järva, a district with... Read More

History Toronto

The demise of the first “air rights” project in Toronto

By

When Toronto’s first subway line opened in 1954, much of track north of Bloor Street was located in a shallow, open trench. The... Read More

Bikes

WWW: Improving the viability of bike sharing infrastructure

By

The high cost of bike shares vs. public transit How can we readjust the pricing of bike shares to be more accessible and economical... Read More

Urban Design

Book Review—Local Code: 3659 Proposals About Data, Design, and the Nature of Cities

By

Author: Nicholas de Monchaux (Princeton Architectural Press, 2016) Sometimes, you don’t know where you are going until you get there... Read More

Film & Video Vancouver

Video Vancouver: Return to Hogan’s Alley

By

Secret Vancouver: Return to Hogan’s Alley Discover how this hotbed of historic jazz was nearly forgotten by time and erased by... Read More

