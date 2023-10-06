PODCAST: Spacing Radio 073, Love Park and Love Letters

We meet Globe & Mail architecture critic Alex Bozikovic in the new Love Park on Toronto’s waterfront, to talk about good public space design, bad maintenance practices, and the legacy of legendary landscape architect Claude Cormier.

We talk to playwright Michael Healey about “The Master Plan,” a play about the doomed futuristic neighbourhood Google and Waterfront Toronto tried to build on the lakeshore.

And, as a preview of our latest Spacing issue “Once Upon a Time in Toronto,” we talk to author/playwright/screenwriter Catherine Hernandez about why she writes about Scarborough, and the pain of having to leave the neighbourhood that inspires you.

