Skip to content

Spacing

Canadian Urbanism Uncovered

Podcast

PODCAST: Spacing Radio 073, Love Park and Love Letters

In this episode: a new Toronto park, a play about Google, and a sneak peak at the latest magazine

By

Read more articles by

We meet Globe & Mail architecture critic Alex Bozikovic in the new Love Park on Toronto’s waterfront, to talk about good public space design, bad maintenance practices, and the legacy of legendary landscape architect Claude Cormier.

We talk to playwright Michael Healey about “The Master Plan,” a play about the doomed futuristic neighbourhood Google and Waterfront Toronto tried to build on the lakeshore.

And, as a preview of our latest Spacing issue “Once Upon a Time in Toronto,” we talk to author/playwright/screenwriter Catherine Hernandez about why she writes about Scarborough, and the pain of having to leave the neighbourhood that inspires you.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play, or SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.

Recommended

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.