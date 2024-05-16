Book launch of expanded and updated edition of Stroll: Psychogeographic Walking Tours of Toronto

Spacing’s senior editor and co-founder Shawn Micallef has expanded and updated his 2010 book Stroll: Psychogeographic Walking Tours of Toronto. The new book is out now and available in person and online at the Spacing Store and at other bookstores. The new edition includes updated, hand-drawn maps by Marlena Zuber. Toronto changed so radically in a decade and half that the book required a near-complete overhaul to note the changes and add considerable new material (that is, more of Toronto walked).

Stop by the (free) launch event on May 22 where Shawn will be in conversation with Edward Keenan of the Toronto Star.

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 @ 7:00 PM

Lula Lounge

1585 Dundas St.

Toronto, ON

Hungry? You can grab dinner at Lula beforehand!

RSVP here

From Coach House Books:

What is the ‘Toronto look’? Glass skyscrapers rise beside Victorian homes, and Brutalist apartment buildings often mark the edge of leafy ravines, creating a city of contrasts whose architectural look can only be defined by telling the story of how it came together and how it works, today, as an imperfect machine.

Shawn Micallef has been examining Toronto’s streetscapes for decades. His psychogeographic reportages situate Toronto’s buildings and streets in living, breathing detail, and tell us about the people who use them; the ways, intended or otherwise, that they are being used; and how they are evolving.

Stroll celebrates Toronto’s details – some subtle, others grand – at the speed of walking and, in so doing, helps us to better get to know its many neighbourhoods, taking us from well-known spots like the CN Tower and Pearson Airport to the overlooked corners of Scarborough and all the way to the end of the Leslie Street Spit in Lake Ontario.