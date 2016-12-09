Parks

Parks as natural places for engagement across difference

By

Ahead of Park People’s first national city parks conference in Calgary this coming March 2017, Park People’s Jake Tobin Garrett caught... Read More

Community

The truth and post-truth about Pride and Black Lives Matter Toronto

By

Guest post by Mariana Valverde and Akwasi Owusu-Bempah Toronto’s police force has long been known for its sophisticated... Read More

Housing

WWW: Rethinking affordable housing

By

Floating shipping containers as affordable housing A Copenhagen design firm has created new affordable housing units out of... Read More

Architecture

Book Review: Where Are the Women Architects?

By

Author: Despina Stratigakos (Princeton University Press, 2016) The title says it all. In this poignant, frank, and succinct volume... Read More

Politics

LORINC: Be very wary of Canada’s Trump-lite politicians

By

What kinds of thoughts, I wonder, were skittering through the minds of Conservative leadership hopefuls Kellie Leitch and Kevin... Read More

Featured Writers