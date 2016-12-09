PODCAST: Spacing Radio 008, Booming!By Spacing Radio
In this episode, we talk about the changing face of the city, about what we preserve, and what gets left behind. We talk to Kaitlin Wainwright, director... Read More
In this episode, we talk about the changing face of the city, about what we preserve, and what gets left behind. We talk to Kaitlin Wainwright, director... Read More
Ahead of Park People’s first national city parks conference in Calgary this coming March 2017, Park People’s Jake Tobin Garrett caught... Read More
Guest post by Mariana Valverde and Akwasi Owusu-Bempah Toronto’s police force has long been known for its sophisticated... Read More
Floating shipping containers as affordable housing A Copenhagen design firm has created new affordable housing units out of... Read More
Author: Despina Stratigakos (Princeton University Press, 2016) The title says it all. In this poignant, frank, and succinct volume... Read More
What kinds of thoughts, I wonder, were skittering through the minds of Conservative leadership hopefuls Kellie Leitch and Kevin... Read More