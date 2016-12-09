Housing

WWW: Rethinking affordable housing

By

Floating shipping containers as affordable housing A Copenhagen design firm has created new affordable housing units out of... Read More

Architecture

Book Review: Where Are the Women Architects?

By

Author: Despina Stratigakos (Princeton University Press, 2016) The title says it all. In this poignant, frank, and succinct volume... Read More

Politics

LORINC: Be very wary of Canada’s Trump-lite politicians

By

What kinds of thoughts, I wonder, were skittering through the minds of Conservative leadership hopefuls Kellie Leitch and Kevin... Read More

History

The demise of the first “air rights” project in Toronto

By

When Toronto’s first subway line opened in 1954, much of track north of Bloor Street was located in a shallow, open trench. The... Read More

Bikes

WWW: Improving the viability of bike sharing infrastructure

By

The high cost of bike shares vs. public transit How can we readjust the pricing of bike shares to be more accessible and economical... Read More

Featured Writers