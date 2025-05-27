Come to the launch of “Messy Cities”

Spacing‘s executive editor Dylan Reid and senior editor and political columnist John Lorinc are co-editors, along with Monumental’s Zahra Ebrahim and Civic Action’s Leslie Woo, of a new anthology of essays exploring “messy urbanism”: Messy Cities: Why We Can’t Plan Everything. Published by Coach House Books, the book brings together 43 chapters by a range of writers from around the world that illuminate the role of messy urbanism in enabling creativity, enterprise, and grassroots initiatives to flourish within dense modern cities.

With pieces on guerrilla beaches, desire lines, urban interruptions, and the inner lives of unlovely buildings written by experts from all walks of life, Messy Cities makes the case for embracing disorder, while not shying away from confronting its challenges.

The book will be launched on Tuesday, June 3 at Henderson Brewing Company. The book will be on sale. You can find more information and registration here, but there’s no need to register in order to attend. Details:

When: Tuesday, June 3, 7:00-9:00 pm

Where: Henderson Brewing Co.

128A Sterling Road, Toronto

We hope to see you there! If you are unable to attend, the book can be ordered directly from Coach House Books, and it will be in stores shortly.