WWW: Street hawking economies are seeing changes

Increasing the hygienic standards for street food in rapidly developing urban centers

In an effort to reduce food-borne illnesses that result from poor water quality and hygiene standards, a new type of food cart is being implemented in Bangladesh which not only improves public health, but economic opportunities.

Bored of the USA: The demise of storefront retail

While the decline of brick-and-mortar retail in cities across the US may be largely attributed to the rise of online shopping, there are other factors and changing consumer spending trends at play.

Downtown Boston’s changing street vendors

An innovatively designed street cart is making waves in Boston, integrating the businesses into the retail fabric of the city

photo courtesy of Citylab