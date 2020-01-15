The Future Fix Podcast: The secret life of sensors

Spacing and Evergreen proudly present The Future Fix: Solutions for Communities Across Canada, a special podcast series.
THIS EPISODE: The secret life of sensors
A major component of “smart” cities is finding new ways to harvest data, and integrate it into ongoing urban planning.
Obviously, embedding sensors throughout the public realm creates multiple privacy concerns. This is something David Fewer, director of the Canadian Internet Policy and Public Interest Clinic at the University of Ottawa, advises municipalities on, regularly.
But, data is power, and Newmarket Ontario’s Director of Innovation and Strategic Initiatives Susan Chase explains how Soofa benches throughout that town have helped government, businesses, and local events make the most of information how people move about the public realm.
The Future Fix is a partnership between Spacing and Evergreen for the Community Solutions Network: a program of Future Cities Canada. As the program lead, Evergreen is working with Open North and partners to help communities of all sizes across Canada navigate the smart cities landscape. The Community Solutions Network is supported with funding provided by Infrastructure Canada.
