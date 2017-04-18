READ: Spring 2017 edition of Fife and Drum

The latest edition of Fife and Drum, the quarterly journal produced by the Friends of Fort York, was just released. Here’s some of what you’ll find inside.

John Graves Simcoe’s First Fort York Thomas Jefferson Sutherland’s Incarceration and Trial at Fort York Ceta Ramkhalawansingh awarded Woman of Distinction Breaking News: offline Fort York Maps Site Will Be Restored Friends Propose Name for New Neighbourhood School Lawren Harris and Victoria Memorial Square In Review: Defending the Inland Shores: Newfoundland in the War of 1812 Fort York Bridge Now Has a Name

All free!

You can download a PDF of the current issue here. Here you’ll also find back issues of Fife and Drum to download.

Fife & Drum lists upcoming events and recent goings-on at the fort, but it also has, since the Friends began publishing it in 1996, exhaustively researched essays and stories about the fort, Toronto and related history. I serve as volunteer director on the Friends of Fort York board, the volunteer advocacy organization that has helped look after the interests of City of Toronto’s premier museum site.