PODCAST: Spacing Radio 012, Priorities

In this episode, we take you to the Ten Year Tent City in Vancouver, where residents are protesting the lack of affordable housing in that city. Andrew Walsh reports.

And we speak to recent Ryerson planning grad Cheryll Case and her mentor, planner/consultant Sean Galbraith, about a report Case co-authored which examines the declining household size of the inner suburbs and its impact.

Finally, we speak to Toronto City Councillor Joe Cressy, about how to balance priorities between the need for new greenspace in the downtown, with the sorry state of Toronto’s community housing stock.

