PODCAST: Spacing Radio 016, the Racist Roots of Canadian Cities

In this episode, we speak to Toronto Dreams Project founder Adam Bunch, who took a tour this summer of Toronto’s problematic landmarks. We also ask him about his latest work, the “Toronto Book of the Dead.”

And we talk about cities’ responsibilities towards Truth and Reconciliation with Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark.

Finally, we talk to Dr. Afua Cooper, associate professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax, and James Robinson Johnston chair of Black Canadian Studies, about the legacy of slavery and anti-black racism in this country.

Opening samples “Canada: a Centennial Song” by Bobby Gimby.

[Editor’s note: Winnipeg is 2,222 kilometres from Toronto, not miles. Regret the error.]

