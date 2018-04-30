If you can read this, the 2018 Toronto election has begun!

Toronto City Council has a problem when it comes to gender parity and diversity. Women Win Toronto is hoping to change that. We speak to co-chair Hema Vyas about the organization, and how to help women succeed in Toronto politics. And we speak to municipal candidates Chiara Padovani and Amber Morley, and provincial candidate Suze Morrison.

And we give you a little preview of Spacing’s latest book “25 Toronto Transit Secrets.”

