Remembrance Day in Toronto

East York Civic Centre – Memorial Gardens
|Date: Sunday, November 11
Location: East York Civic Centre, Memorial Gardens, 850 Coxwell Ave.
Time: 10:45 a.m.
See the East York ceremony programme
Etobicoke Civic Centre – Cenotaph
|Date: Sunday, November 11
Location: Etobicoke Civic Centre Cenotaph, 399 The West Mall
Time: 10:45 a.m. (please note, new time for 2018)
See the Etobicoke ceremony programme
North York Service
|Date: Sunday, November 11
Location: Toronto Centre for the Arts, George Weston Recital Hall, 5040 Yonge St.
Time: 10:45 a.m.
See the North York ceremony programme
Toronto Old City Hall – Cenotaph
|Date: Sunday, November 11
Location: Toronto Old City Hall, Cenotaph, 60 Queen St. W (Bay & Queen St.)
Time: 10:45 a.m.
See the Old City Hall ceremony programme
York Civic Centre
|Date: Sunday, November 11
Location: York Memorial Collegiate, Auditorium, 2690 Eglinton Ave. W.
Time: 10:45 a.m.
See the York ceremony programme