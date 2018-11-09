Remembrance Day in Toronto

East York Civic Centre – Memorial Gardens Date: Sunday, November 11

Location: East York Civic Centre, Memorial Gardens, 850 Coxwell Ave.

Time: 10:45 a.m.

See the East York ceremony programme

Etobicoke Civic Centre – Cenotaph Date: Sunday, November 11

Location: Etobicoke Civic Centre Cenotaph, 399 The West Mall

Time: 10:45 a.m. (please note, new time for 2018)

See the Etobicoke ceremony programme

North York Service Date: Sunday, November 11

Location: Toronto Centre for the Arts, George Weston Recital Hall, 5040 Yonge St.

Time: 10:45 a.m.

See the North York ceremony programme

Toronto Old City Hall – Cenotaph Date: Sunday, November 11

Location: Toronto Old City Hall, Cenotaph, 60 Queen St. W (Bay & Queen St.)

Time: 10:45 a.m.

See the Old City Hall ceremony programme