In this episode, we join Thomas McKechnie, playwright and organizer with Foodsters United — a new union working for a fair deal for food delivery workers in precarious employment.

We speak to Urban Strategies Inc. partner Joe Berridge about his book “Perfect City: an urban fixer’s global search for magic in the modern metropolis.”

In conjunction with Spacing’s upcoming Laneways issue, we speak to The Laneways Project‘s co-founder and executive director Michelle Senayah about how to activate these underused spaces.

And activist/organizer Dave Meslin talks about his book “Teardown: rebuilding democracy from the ground up.”

