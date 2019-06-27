Introducing the Spacing School of Urbanism’s first workshop: Laneways

The Spacing School of Urbanism provides unique continuing education and professional development to Greater Toronto-area architects, planners, urban designers, developers, real estate agents, and city-builders seeking to broaden their knowledge of emerging trends in urbanism. Interactive one-day workshops have been co-developed by Spacing and Swerhun Facilitation with advice from academics, practitioners, and other local thought leaders. Our workshops are led by city-builders that will engage participants in a thought-provoking, full-day training session.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 16th, 9am-4:30pm

WHERE: 197 Spadina Avenue, Lake Ontario Room, 5th Floor

COST: $250 for professionals, $50 for students (five spots available)

LINK: Buy your ticket now at The Spacing Store

Laneway Housing has been described as a potential solution to some of Toronto’s housing challenges. Adding density to otherwise low-density neighbourhoods, creating more affordable housing, and making better use of parts of the city are just some of the benefits identified by Laneway Housing advocates. For a long time, City of Toronto by-laws all-but restricted Laneway Housing, but now, after years of advocacy from both within and beyond City Hall, the City has adopted new rules to enable and guide Laneway Suites. This component of the Spacing School of Urbanism curriculum is dedicated to exploring Laneway Housing.

Visit Spacing.ca/School for a full description of the workshop and guest speakers



Future School of Urbanism workshops will take place in September (Tactical Urbanism), October (Housing Continuum), and November (Digital/Smart Cities). Specific dates will be announced in August 2019.