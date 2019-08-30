Lanrick Bennett starts us off, talking about a pop-up pilot bike lane project on Toronto’s Danforth Ave.

Jared Kolb is stepping down as executive director at Cycle Toronto. After nine years, he tells us what he’s learned about safe streets advocacy.

Jamie Michaels tells us about his graphic novel “Christie Pits,” all about a moment in Toronto history when everyday people stood up to racist hatred.

And Spacing publisher Matthew Blackett sits down with urban designer Mikael Colville-Andersen — host of TVO’s “The Life-Sized City” — about how Canadian urbanism measures up, globally.

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, or SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.