PODCAST: Spacing Radio 041, Toronto’s endless transit circus

| By

It’s been a while since we delved into the always amusing world of Toronto transit. There have been major proposals from the province, major decisions made at council, and the TTC are going into arbitration with Metrolinx.

With so much to unpack, we assembled an expert panel to take us through the major transit news: columnist Matt Elliott, Toronto Star transit reporter Ben Spurr, and York University geography professor and Spacing urban affairs columnist Tricia Wood.

Believe it or not, it was a lot of fun!

