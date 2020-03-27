PODCAST: Spacing Radio 044, Corona and the distant city

In this episode, we try to gain some perspective on the Covid-19 virus from the safety of our own apartments.

We talk to Toronto City Councillor Josh Matlow about his experience in self-isolation, as well as tips from working at home and the importance or wearing pants.

Spacing senior editor John Lorinc talks about what this epidemic can teach us about a city’s resilience, and where we need to improve.

Historian Adam Bunch tells us about past pandemics, how we dealt with them, and how they helped forge Toronto into the city it is today.

Finally, Zahra Ebrahim tells us about a growing resource for people dealing with life during Covid-19, how you can use it, and help populate it. You can find that resource here.

