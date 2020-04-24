In a time of snitch lines, and shuttered park space, we dive into what we’re prioritizing in this pandemic, and what, and especially who, is ignored.

We talk to Spacing co-founder and Toronto Star columnist Shawn Micallef about what happens to the public realm, now we’re in lockdown.

Former Toronto Police Services Board Chair Alok Mukherjee, co-author of “Excessive Force: Toronto’s fight to reform city policing,” critiques the new, extraordinary policing measures we’re seeing.

And harm-reduction worker and Toronto Overdose Prevention Society co-organizer Zoë Dodd talks about what the City has done (or failed to) for people in the shelter system, substance users, and other vulnerable communities.

Plus, Glyn goes on a brief rant about all the cities making space for pedestrians to social distance that aren’t Toronto.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.