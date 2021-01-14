One comment

  1. I drove from Vancouver to the Yukon in the spring of 1988. Just outside of Whitehorse there were hundreds of billboards at the side of the highway. One night someone went out with a chainsaw and sawed them all down. There were NO COMPLAINTS! It was so nice to see the pristine wilderness again.

