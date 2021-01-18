3 comments

  1. I’ve yet to hear anyone argue against missing middle housing. Gentle density at a liveable scale in walkable neighborhoods seem to be a win-win for all involved. The question becomes why isn’t the city acting! If it’s what we want let’s incentivize it and developers will build it. The time to act is now and the leadership needs to come from our elected officials. Remove barriers to these developments. Outdated single family zoning. Parking requirement non-sense. Development charges schemes that penalize multi-family development in favour of single family. Etc. Let’s get going on this already!

  2. Almost any “missing middle” development gets decried by locals. I’m a bit surprised some think there is nobody “against missing middle housing.”

  3. Frankly, I think there is a certain subset of folks, such as those at FRONTA, who have been heard more than enough. It easy to attend meetings when you are retired, have a grudge against any form of change, and don’t give two cents about the generation now struggling to afford housing in this city. Secondary and garden suites are radical changes to these folks when it’s clear that it is just tinkering on the edges.

    41% of folks voted last municipal election and the reason is clear why the other 60% didn’t. Despite this city’s claims to diversity being our strength, it seems the white, elderly, and wealthy are the ones conduct our land-use planning around to accommodate. We will only move forward as quickly as their most regressive ideas allow.

    Our public consultation system is deeply flawed, we don’t need more of the same, we need more action and we needed it yesterday. Want more people to be engaged with city issues, how about start building a city that most people can actually afford to live in. Enough with the pandering to the loudest NIMBY, they don’t speak on behalf of any neighbourhoods they claim to represent, they speak on behalf of their own selfish interests. It’s time to recognize what is good for existing homeowners is not good for future ones or to renters.

    The idea that the benefits to existing homeowners from limiting development will trickle down to anyone else is a farce just like trickle down-economics. Time to call a spade a spade and a regressive nimby a regressive nimby.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.