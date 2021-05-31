This episode is all about plans: big and small, successful and dashed.

First, Toronto Star city hall reporter Jennifer Pagliaro takes us through the story of Rail Deck Park from its ambitious announcement to the recent Local Planning Appeal Tribunal decision that seems to have put an end to the City’s hopes to build a new downtown park over the rail corridor.

Then Glyn goes on a brief rant about public washrooms.

Finally, Ontario municipalities have until July 2022 to update their Official Plans to conform with the provincial government’s current growth plan. This means Toronto, still in a pandemic, must begin a public engagement process about how the city should grow and develop. To discuss what needs to change about Toronto’s Official Plan, we spoke to CivicAction CEO Leslie Woo, and Ryerson Professor and Director of the School of Urban and Regional Planning Pamela Robinson.

