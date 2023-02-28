We’re back for 2023, and there is… a lot to catch up on.

To begin, Emma McIntosh, Ontario reporter for The Narwhal, guides us through Doug Ford’s Greenbelt plan. What will the long term effects be? Who stands to benefit? Did certain developers catch wind of the changes to land that was formerly protected?

Then, Ontario Place for All co-founder Norm Di Pasquale tells us about the growing criticism of plans to turn Ontario Place into a privatized tourist destination.

