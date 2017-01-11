EVENT: Calling all city planners, designers and engineers to talk tiny houses in Metro Vancouver, January 24

The BC Tiny House Collective, a Vancouver-based community-driven organization advocating for the inclusion of tiny houses in our region, continues to engage with local municipalities on this housing stock. Still, our cities want to know, is tiny feasible in our region? Here is our response.
Tiny houses: Are they feasible in our region?
WHEN: Tuesday, January 24, 2017
TIME: 1pm-5pm
WHERE: CityStudio, 1800 Spyglass Place, Vancouver.
ADMISSION: Free, but registration is required, as space is limited.
As of January, we are partnering with UBC’s Centre for Community Engaged Learning and its 300-level engineering students. Together we will produce feasibility reports on tiny houses on the following topics: grey/black water systems, solar energy and tiny houses as single and multiple-units (pocket village/community). We are inviting city planners, urban designers and engineers to join us at CityStudio on January 24, 2017 to co-design the content of these reports.
We are also asking municipalities to bring forward plots of land they would like to explore in a tiny house pilot and/or use in one of our studies (optional). Those who are interested in a pilot and/or proposing land for one of our studies can directly email co-organizer Samantha Gambling at contact@bctinyhousecollective.com.
For more details on the event and to register, please click here. Please note space is limited.
***