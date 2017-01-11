EVENT: Calling all city planners, designers and engineers to talk tiny houses in Metro Vancouver, January 24

WHEN: Tuesday, January 24, 2017

TIME: 1pm-5pm

WHERE: CityStudio, 1800 Spyglass Place, Vancouver.

January 24, 2017

As of January, we are partnering with UBC’s Centre for Community Engaged Learning and its 300-level engineering students. Together we will produce feasibility reports on tiny houses on the following topics: grey/black water systems, solar energy and tiny houses as single and multiple-units (pocket village/community).