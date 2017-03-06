EVENT: Bands for Tiny Homes: A Fundraiser for the BC Tiny House Collective

JAM OUT FOR TINY HOUSES!

Four local bands are taking the stage to fundraise for the BC Tiny House Collective, a Vancouver-based community organization advocating for tiny houses in Metro Vancouver and BC. Proceeds will go towards the collective’s Go Tiny campaign, furthering efforts in engagement, research and pilots on tiny houses.

Performances by Wazonek, Jess Perkins, Pale Red and Lucky Money. Mixed bag of pop, rock and art-rock.

Event details:

March 9, 8PM-12AM

Studio Records, 919 Granville Street

19+ event

By donation, $10+ suggested

Tickets at the door or available online (no service fee at the door)

More information on Facebook

Thanks for your support and see you on the dance floor!

