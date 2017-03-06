EVENT: Turncoats #5: Paper Architecture, Fri. March 17th – UPDATE

Turncoats #5: Paper Architecture

DATE: Friday, 17 March 2017

TIME 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM PDT. Doors open at 6.00pm.

LOCATION: 303 East 8th Avenue – Vancouver, BC V5T 1S2

ADMISSION: $10, Register on Eventbrite.

Architectural education has given into theoretical speculation, social activism and a tsunami of new technologies producing nothing more than hollow concepts, naive ideals and flashy renderings. Where is the eye for detail, materiality and technical skills? Do students a favour and teach them to do more than dream.

Panelists

Erick Villagomez is the Editor-in-chief at Spacing Vancouver and founding principal of Metis Design|Build. He is also an educator, independent researcher and designer with academic and professional interests in the human settlements at all scales.

Shelley Long is a landscape designer at HAPA Collaborative and adjunct professor at UBC’s School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture.

Alexander Mercer has a diverse background in philosophy, history and the humanities, and is currently pursuing a degree in Environmental Design at UBC.

Roy Cloutier is a researcher, educator, and recent graduate of the M.Arch program at UBC and is currently working at Patkau Architects.

***

Turncoats Vancouver is a project by Tony Osborn and Kees Lokman. For more information, visit the website.